Trade Binary Options automatically based on your MetaTrader indicators, or copy world’s top-performing traders signals on real time.Try for free
Connecting your MetaTrader 4/5 technical indicators with your favorite brokers has never been easierLearn More
Place trades manually on your MetaTrader 4/5 trading charts by clicking on ‘Call’ and ‘Put’ buttonsLearn More
Choose within top-performing Binary Options expert traders and copy their trading signals on real timeLearn More
Log in to your account and set up your signals and strategy. The robot will trade 24/7 for you on your favorite brokers.
USD
Volume traded on mt2
Connect your MetaTrader 4/5 technical indicators with your favorite brokers through simple and fast plug-ins.
Subscribe to expert signal providers and copy their trades automatically on your account, with your desired trading amounts and risk management parameters.
Define take-profit and stop-loss parameters for your trading robot to maximize your profits while minimizing and regulating your losses.
Filter the economic news & events which have the potential to affect your trading, allowing your invested capital to stay safe at all times.
Enjoy ultimate live markets graphs, analyze currency pairs movements and predict future prices without ever leaving MT2 Platform.
Improve your results by keeping a clear track of your trading history and account’s win rate, trades, signal name, draw down and total profits, among others.
Design and create an amazing trading strategy that fit your specific needs to later back-test it with historical data on real market graphics.
Our platform has been beautifully integrated to support the most reputable Binary Options Brokers:
Become a member and join +20.000 successful traders on an exciting automated trading journey!
Mt2 is a big help to me and my family During this time of crisis. It gives me profitable signals from their high win rate signal providers and their system was user friendly, easy to use plus their video guides help us big. Thank you mt2 team, more power!
I want to thank you that you provide us that much easy to use, fully automated, all features that a trader needs. Before MT2, Traders sit in the morning and stand up in the evening they were get exhausted and health wise they get worse. Now from i have started MT2 i have to just tap on/off button to start trade.
I am new to trading and there is no better way to learn binary by watching how the more experienced do it. Thanx to MT2Trading one can learn and earn at the same time. They usually answer me within 24 hours with any querie I have. I recommend them to anyone that is new to copytrading or Binary.
Great company with very good support and profitable tools for successful trading in binary.com / IQ option and many more. Highly recommend from me ! A++
In short, it is the best bot for trading and works perfectly. It supports 6 brokers It contains everything you want. Otc, news filters, copying trading, It's stylish, easy to use and gets better with every update. I recommend everyone to use it 👍
Very cool and functional platform, its helps many people multiply their money! Full trust in the owners, there were different situations, but they showed their best side, showed that they keep their word. I recommend!
MT2 has given me success in growing my account and save me pretty much most of the screen time via automation. i am looking forward to continual success with the platform.
Its being the most exciting journey in my trading history so far.. MT2 has made the whole idea of trading easy to me.. And Faster by the way.. With utmost convenience ... And I would recommend it for virtually everyone ... It's being a wonderful experience and I have faith in the MT2 team because they are the best...
I can't recommend this enough, this platform is literally a money maker, has good compatibility with famous brokers, an easy copy-trader feature and options to customize, your results will vary depending of your strategy but I personally have multiplied my money X5 in 4 weeks.
Mt2 one of the best programme i have used and it is one hundred percent authentic and I've been using it for months and I've started to profit and very happy to use it
Since there are infinite ways to trade automatically with MT2 platform, the robot win rate/effectiveness is totally variable to each user. Your results will depend on the technical indicators you set up on MetaTrader or the signals providers you subscribe to, your general configurations, risk-management parameters and overall strategy.
As well as the robot win rate/effectiveness, the generated income will be totally variable in each case and up to each user. Our platform allows infinite options regarding the technical indicators used, CopyTrading providers, general configurations, risk-management parameters and overall strategy.
The minimum investment will depend on how many brokers you operate with, and the required minimum deposit for each one.
No. There are absolutely no risks of your account being blocked or banned by using MT2 Platform.
Development teams and legal departments of all our supported brokers have examined our platform and officially approved it.
Our platforms support 7 of the most reputable Binary Options brokers:
We accept credit/debit cards through PayPal and PayOp, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies through BitPay, PerfectMoney, AdvCash and Payeer.
Although our platform application needs to be constantly running on your laptop/PC, if you want it to operate while you are away, there is no need to leave your laptop/PC turned on all day long.
You can hire a VPS (virtual private server) and configure our platform on a remote system!
WARNING: From all of our supported brokers, all accept and support VPS’s but IQ Option. Using a VPS to trade on your IQ Option account could result in a account ban or block.
You can connect any arrow indicator that output signal to color buffers in MetaTrader platform. You can check the color settings of your indicator to see if the arrow colors appear there!
Yes! You can enable Martingale strategy and select between 6 types different types:
Yes, you can connect your MT2 platform with your smart-phone & get instant access to your trading account! You’ll be able to monitor your trading performance, historical statistics and start/pause your platform.